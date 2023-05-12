StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XPER. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xperi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Xperi by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

