StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.71. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $7.47.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

