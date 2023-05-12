StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.71. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $7.47.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
