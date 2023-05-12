StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.81 on Monday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

