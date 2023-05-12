Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.
Steven Madden Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $40.28.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. Citigroup upgraded Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
