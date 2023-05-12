Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. Citigroup upgraded Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Stories

