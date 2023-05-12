Stephens Cuts Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target to $37.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Griffon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE:GFF opened at $30.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.55. Griffon has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s payout ratio is -8.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

