Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL stock opened at $89.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $116.72.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,766 shares of company stock valued at $680,784 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 260,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after acquiring an additional 221,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $22,622,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $5,327,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.