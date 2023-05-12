Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.47. 543,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,858. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

