STAR Financial Bank Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average is $218.66. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

