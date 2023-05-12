STAR Financial Bank Purchases Shares of 15,704 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $184.03. 565,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,691. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.