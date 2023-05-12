STAR Financial Bank Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $2,414,000. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.42. 101,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

