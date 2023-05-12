STAR Financial Bank Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,837 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.27. 625,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.