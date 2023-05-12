STAR Financial Bank Invests $1.70 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after acquiring an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,315,000 after acquiring an additional 174,102 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.07. 444,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $259.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.