STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Position Raised by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after acquiring an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after acquiring an additional 194,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,926,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,495,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 55,262 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

STAG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $1,564,741. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.