St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Trading Up 2.9%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered St Barbara from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get St Barbara alerts:

St Barbara Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.