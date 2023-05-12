SQZ Biotechnologies Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $17.70 Per Share (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.66. The consensus estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ FY2027 earnings at $45.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SQZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 2,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,163. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 55,425 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 118.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 34,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

