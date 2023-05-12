SQZ Biotechnologies Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $17.70 Per Share (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.66. The consensus estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ FY2027 earnings at $45.33 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SQZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 2,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,163. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.70.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
