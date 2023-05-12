Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SII opened at C$47.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.09. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$41.60 and a 12 month high of C$56.40.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.3336566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Cuts Dividend

Sprott Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

