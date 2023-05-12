Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.20

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $7.81. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 15,898 shares changing hands.
Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.
Sprott Focus Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.