Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.20

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $7.81. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 15,898 shares changing hands.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

Sprott Focus Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUND. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

