Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Rating Reiterated by VNET Group

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

SRAD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.57. 180,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.25 and a beta of 1.93. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

