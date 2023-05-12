Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.06

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.06 and traded as high as $16.49. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 10,409 shares trading hands.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

