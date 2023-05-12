Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 720 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,319. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $455.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $487.19 and its 200-day moving average is $504.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

