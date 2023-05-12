Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GIS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.08. 755,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,143. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.