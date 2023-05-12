Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

