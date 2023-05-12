Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

Insider Transactions at Sotherly Hotels

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Featured Articles

