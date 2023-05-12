Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.88 million-$51.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.50 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOHO. StockNews.com began coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 26,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,459. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Insider Transactions at Sotherly Hotels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

