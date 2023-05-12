SOMESING Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $725,691.16 (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $46.08 million and $725,691.16 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,780,847,683 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

