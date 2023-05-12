Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,058.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,754.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,599.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,077.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,790 shares of company stock worth $33,073,075 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

