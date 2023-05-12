Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 201,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,152,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,416,000 after buying an additional 56,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BAC opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $218.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

