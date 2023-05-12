Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

HON stock opened at $194.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

