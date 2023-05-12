Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $363,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

