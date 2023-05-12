Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,961 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $121.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

