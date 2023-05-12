Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 536 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,143,000 after acquiring an additional 214,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,721,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.