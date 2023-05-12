Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Announces Earnings Results

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.17), reports.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.21. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.