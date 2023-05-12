Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLOIY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Soitec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Soitec in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Soitec Stock Performance

Shares of Soitec stock opened at $75.95 on Monday. Soitec has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

