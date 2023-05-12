Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 6%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 75,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 198,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

