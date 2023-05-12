SITE Centers Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

SITE Centers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 288.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 224,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITC. Mizuho boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $35,855,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 921,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,255,000 after acquiring an additional 479,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 104.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 768,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 393,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

