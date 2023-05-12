SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Shares Up 12.6%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.04 and last traded at C$10.04. 140,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 371,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.92.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 11.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.46.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 71.94%. The firm had revenue of C$55.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.557243 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

