Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLN opened at $6.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $184.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.91). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 297.99% and a negative net margin of 228.42%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 300,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 841,750 shares in the last quarter.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

