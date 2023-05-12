Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Up 80.8% in April

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the April 15th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 498.6 days.

Signify Stock Down 0.2 %

Signify stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $28.85. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859. Signify has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85.

About Signify

(Get Rating)

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.