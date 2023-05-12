Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Up 80.8% in April

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the April 15th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 498.6 days.

Signify Stock Down 0.2 %

Signify stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $28.85. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859. Signify has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85.

About Signify

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

