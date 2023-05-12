Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.64

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.643 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Signify Stock Up 0.3 %

PHPPY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. Signify has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

Get Signify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Signify from €35.00 ($38.46) to €32.00 ($35.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Signify Company Profile

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.