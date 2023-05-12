Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Short Interest Update

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 13,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
NYSE:SBSW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SBSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
