Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Short Interest Update

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 13,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

NYSE:SBSW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 781,346 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 37.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 860,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 232,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 111,182 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 70,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 170,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading

