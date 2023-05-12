Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Drops By 20.4%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Whitbread Price Performance

Shares of WTBDY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.20. 14,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.58.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTBDY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($44.23) to GBX 3,750 ($47.32) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($37.85) to GBX 3,500 ($44.16) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($47.32) to GBX 4,000 ($50.47) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($35.21) to GBX 3,150 ($39.75) in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About Whitbread

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

Further Reading

