Short Interest in Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Increases By 61.4%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,000 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,520.0 days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Vimian Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$3.85 during trading hours on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a 12 month low of C$2.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.98.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile
