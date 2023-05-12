Short Interest in Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Rises By 19.2%

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vidrala Stock Performance

Shares of Vidrala stock remained flat at C$84.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.50. Vidrala has a 12 month low of C$84.50 and a 12 month high of C$84.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vidrala from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Vidrala

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

