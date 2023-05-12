Short Interest in Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Declines By 22.1%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Varta Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VARGF remained flat at $101.75 during midday trading on Friday. Varta has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75.
Varta Company Profile
