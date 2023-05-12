Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Expands By 516.7%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

Shares of VMNGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,280. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. Vanstar Mining Resources has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.33.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

