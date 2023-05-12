Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Decreases By 65.9%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 257,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 17,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,905. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

