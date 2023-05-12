Short Interest in SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Grows By 1,100.0%

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

Shares of SITIY remained flat at $16.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190. SITC International has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

