Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Increases By 57.3%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the April 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RVPHW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 14,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,142. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

