Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Drops By 42.4%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,341,200 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 2,327,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Pantheon Resources Trading Down 4.6 %

PTHRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,518. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

