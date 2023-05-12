Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Drops By 42.4%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,341,200 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 2,327,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Pantheon Resources Trading Down 4.6 %
PTHRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,518. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.
