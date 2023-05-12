Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Decreases By 20.0%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Shares of OROVY stock remained flat at $102.15 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.88.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

