Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Expands By 117.2%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE JSD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.40. 27,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,658. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
